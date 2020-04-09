Matrix Wand Becomes I-CAR Sustaining Partner

April 9, 2020—Matrix Wand announced it has become a Sustaining Partner with I-CAR, according to a company press release.

Matrix Wand users can earn I-CAR credits by completing online training utilizing FenderBolt, the Matrix Wand’s online training platform. Existing Wand users can earn up to six I-CAR credits by registering at fenderbolt.com with their Wand serial number while non-Wand users can earn one I-CAR credit using the promo code “MTX2020” during registration.

The I-CAR Sustaining Program provides benefits to partners through access to information, course content and marketing opportunities. Collision repair professionals and students benefit by increased access to quality education and knowledge sources.