Subaru Updates Position Statement Regarding OEM Parts

April 9, 2020—Subaru has updated its position statements in the month of March.

For structural repairs, the automaker "strongly recommends" the repair be done by a Subaru certified collision center and that genuine parts be used during the repair, including all mechanical and electrical parts, body panels and structural components.

All elements of an occupant supplemental restraint system, including but not limited to air bags, side-curtain air bags, and air bag deployment sensors, must work in concert with energy absorption components to provide proper timing for air bag deployment.

According to the statement, "Subaru does not support the use of aftermarket, alternative, or reverse-engineered components, or anything other than Subaru Genuine Parts for the collision repair of any Subaru vehicle. Additionally, Subaru does not support the use of parts that have been removed, salvaged or recycled from an existing vehicle."

Subaru's position statement on the use of aftermarket parts states that the use of any aftermarket or substitute structural, body, mechanical or electrical repair parts is not covered under the Subaru of America, Inc., limited warranty, replacement parts limited warranty or Subaru Added Security (SAS) agreements or contracts.