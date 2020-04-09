MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_03201Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Victor Gutierrez

How to Build a Family-Oriented Culture

Being a Student of the Industry

The Keys to Eliminating Customers' Concerns

Snap Shop: Louisville Collision Center

Keys for Firing with a Clear Conscience

Exercise Your Potential

Encouraging Students to Enter Collision Repair

Numbers: Benefits that Bear Fruit

Fueling Effective Shop Floor Communication

Planning and Responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Maximizing Time on Small Repairs

News COVID-19

Analysis: Drop in Auto Sales Prompts Rise in Inventories, Layoffs

April 9, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto sales plummeting COVID-19 dealerships inventories rise layoffs plant shutdowns

April 9, 2020—Auto sales plummeting in March are followed by more dire predictions for April, reported The Detroit Bureau.

Although sales are lackluster, it is a time that dealerships are in strong position inventory-wise. 

As those inventory levels rise, automakers in the U.S. continue to take actions to manage their resources: human and capital. Honda Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. have furloughed thousands of workers at their U.S. plants and facilities due to the pandemic, Reuters reported. Nissan noted it was laying off about 10,000 U.S. hourly workers starting April 6 after suspending operations at its U.S. manufacturing facilities through late April.

Honda will guarantee salaries through April 12, after suspending operations March 23. The plants will be closed through May 1.

Related Articles

Report: Collision Industry Sales Saw Slight Drop in 2013

You must login or register in order to post a comment.