FenderBender Interview: Stuart Sorkin

April 8, 2020
Anna Zeck
CARES Act coronavirus COVID-19
Confused about the financial assistance, loans and benefits available to you through programs like the CARES Act? No worries. FenderBender talked to Stuart Sorkin, managing partner at Business and Legal Advisors LLC (and legal advisor to Mike Anderson), who has studied the act to find out exactly what you need to know about the Payment Protection Program, the financial assistance available, the application process, and how to determine the best route for your business.

 

 

