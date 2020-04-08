BOLT ON Debuts NextGear
April 8, 2020—BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY has debuted NextGear, a product that enables BOLT ON’s Digital Vehicle Inspections (DVI) to be used without the need to be connected to an existing shop management system, according to a press release.
According to the release, the new product aims to expand access to revenue-generating and customer relationship-building tools to repair shops.
NextGear’s capabilities include:
- Vehicle condition photographs and videos
- BOLT ON’s red/yellow/green-light vehicle health reports
- Two-way texting between customers and the shop
- Speech-to-text note taking
- Complete vehicle maintenance profiles
- Ability to clearly track progression and wear of parts over time
- Future appointment scheduling
- Cloud storage of all data, for protection and easy access
- No annual subscription fee, simply pay as you go, month-to-month
According to the release, NextGear runs for $199 per month.
For more information or to take a test drive, visit the NextGear website.