MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_03201Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Victor Gutierrez

How to Build a Family-Oriented Culture

Being a Student of the Industry

The Keys to Eliminating Customers' Concerns

Snap Shop: Louisville Collision Center

Keys for Firing with a Clear Conscience

Exercise Your Potential

Encouraging Students to Enter Collision Repair

Numbers: Benefits that Bear Fruit

Fueling Effective Shop Floor Communication

Planning and Responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Maximizing Time on Small Repairs

News

BOLT ON Debuts NextGear

April 8, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS Bolt On Bolt On Technology digital vehicle inspections DVI NextGear

April 8, 2020—BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY has debuted NextGear, a product that enables BOLT ON’s Digital Vehicle Inspections (DVI) to be used without the need to be connected to an existing shop management system, according to a press release.

According to the release, the new product aims to expand access to revenue-generating and customer relationship-building tools to repair shops.

NextGear’s capabilities include:

  • Vehicle condition photographs and videos
  • BOLT ON’s red/yellow/green-light vehicle health reports
  • Two-way texting between customers and the shop
  • Speech-to-text note taking
  • Complete vehicle maintenance profiles
  • Ability to clearly track progression and wear of parts over time
  • Future appointment scheduling
  • Cloud storage of all data, for protection and easy access
  • No annual subscription fee, simply pay as you go, month-to-month

According to the release, NextGear runs for $199 per month.

For more information or to take a test drive, visit the NextGear website.

Related Articles

Tesla Recalls 123K Model S EVs to Fix Power Steering Bolt

Chevy Bolt Lauded for Safety

You must login or register in order to post a comment.