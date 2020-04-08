BOLT ON Debuts NextGear

April 8, 2020—BOLT ON TECHNOLOGY has debuted NextGear, a product that enables BOLT ON’s Digital Vehicle Inspections (DVI) to be used without the need to be connected to an existing shop management system, according to a press release.

According to the release, the new product aims to expand access to revenue-generating and customer relationship-building tools to repair shops.

NextGear’s capabilities include:

Vehicle condition photographs and videos

BOLT ON’s red/yellow/green-light vehicle health reports

Two-way texting between customers and the shop

Speech-to-text note taking

Complete vehicle maintenance profiles

Ability to clearly track progression and wear of parts over time

Future appointment scheduling

Cloud storage of all data, for protection and easy access

No annual subscription fee, simply pay as you go, month-to-month

According to the release, NextGear runs for $199 per month.

For more information or to take a test drive, visit the NextGear website.