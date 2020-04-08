Tips to Improve Your Business During Downtime

April 8, 2020—As the federal government has deemed automotive repair as an “essential” business, shop owners across the country are working to change their business practices to reassure customers of their health and safety when getting their vehicle repaired. Many of these practices, like shop cleanliness and customer service enhancements, will have a lasting impact on shop operations, according to a VeriFacts Automotive press release.

Here are 10 tips to improve your business during the downtime: