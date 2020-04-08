MENU

News COVID-19

Communicate Effectively During Uncertain Times

April 8, 2020
April 8, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Meet with Your Team in Times of Crisis Inc. 

Establish a new communication architecture to keep work moving ahead and support your remote co-workers.

How Leaders Can Best Set Priorities During the Coronavirus Crisis — Fast Company

Executives at a crisis communications firm observe that reactive decision-making gives the illusion of control but can’t be successful because it lacks focus and goals. They say the simple act of setting priorities can make all of the difference.

Social Distancing Doesn’t Have to Disrupt Mentorship Harvard Business Review  

Great mentors show up and engage with mentees in crises and uncertain times, even when that requires creativity and adaptation. Here's how to do the same with your employees.

