How I Work: Victor Gutierrez

How to Build a Family-Oriented Culture

Being a Student of the Industry

The Keys to Eliminating Customers' Concerns

Snap Shop: Louisville Collision Center

Keys for Firing with a Clear Conscience

Exercise Your Potential

Encouraging Students to Enter Collision Repair

Numbers: Benefits that Bear Fruit

Fueling Effective Shop Floor Communication

Planning and Responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Maximizing Time on Small Repairs

This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

April 7, 2020
KEYWORDS accessing vehicle data Adapt Autonomous Cars ford GM honda trustworthy technology vehicle design virtual reality

April 8, 2020—ADAPT is focusing on the autonomous vehicle in the month of April and how designs for autonomous cars shape the future of repairs.

Vehicle Repair Costs Driving Bigger Loans

While it’s no surprise that advanced safety features in vehicles drive up the cost of car repairs, more information has come out in recent months detailing just how much of an impact those features make on cost—and the impact on consumers.

Drivers Need More Trustworthy Technology in AVs

A recent study from savvysleeper, a platform run by writers and sleep experts with a passion related to getting a better night's sleep, shows drivers prefer control over convenience.

GM, Honda Team Up to Develop Electric Cars

General Motors and Honda have partnered to produce two electric cars powered by General Motors' Ultium batteries.

Ford Vehicle Design Relies on Virtual Reality

While Ford designers have used virtual reality in the past, with the shelter in place orders, the team of Ford designers are relying on virtual reality headsets to monitor the progress of vehicle design.

