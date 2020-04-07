This Week's Top Advanced Vehicle Design News

April 8, 2020—ADAPT is focusing on the autonomous vehicle in the month of April and how designs for autonomous cars shape the future of repairs.

Strategies

Vehicle Repair Costs Driving Bigger Loans

While it’s no surprise that advanced safety features in vehicles drive up the cost of car repairs, more information has come out in recent months detailing just how much of an impact those features make on cost—and the impact on consumers.

Drivers Need More Trustworthy Technology in AVs

A recent study from savvysleeper, a platform run by writers and sleep experts with a passion related to getting a better night's sleep, shows drivers prefer control over convenience.

News

GM, Honda Team Up to Develop Electric Cars

General Motors and Honda have partnered to produce two electric cars powered by General Motors' Ultium batteries.

Ford Vehicle Design Relies on Virtual Reality

While Ford designers have used virtual reality in the past, with the shelter in place orders, the team of Ford designers are relying on virtual reality headsets to monitor the progress of vehicle design.