GM Encourages Suppliers to Assist in Mask Production

April 7, 2020
KEYWORDS auto suppliers general motors manufacturing blueprints medical masks protection

April 7, 2020—General Motors is encouraging its auto suppliers to assist in efforts to produce medical masks during the COVID-19 virus and is sharing its manufacturing blueprints for the masks, reported CNBC.

General Motors expects to have 20,000 masks ready for delivery by Wednesday. The company reports that once its manufacturing line is up and running at full speed, it will be able to produce 50,000 masks per day.

GM sent the manufacturing blueprints to 600 suppliers. The blueprints include specs on materials,equipment and processes.

 

