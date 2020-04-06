MENU

Allstate Provides Customers Shelter-in-Place Payback

April 6, 2020
April 6, 2020—Allstate is providing its customers more than $600 million in a shelter-in-place payback, reported Yahoo Finance.

Allstate, Esurance and Encompass personal auto insurance customers will receive a shelter-in-place payback.

Most customers will receive 15 percent of their monthly premium in April and May, totaling more than $600 million. Customers will receive the money back through a credit to their bank account, credit card or Allstate account. The fastest way for customers to receive this payback is to utilize the Allstate Mobile app. 

Allstate customers experiencing financial challenges can call Allstate to learn how to delay payments without penalty. Auto owners have the ability to delay two consecutive premium payments. 

 

