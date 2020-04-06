Social Media Tips for Navigating COVID-19 Crisis

April 6, 2020—Due to the COVID-19 virus outbreak, a business needs to adjust its social media strategy plan. What used to work, does not anymore, according to Jay Baer, the founder of marketing company Convince & Convert.

The top three changes to make for social media posts right now, Baer says, include changing your organization's bio to reflect the times, listen harder and engage more with customers and only post content with a purpose.

A business operator needs to carefully consider why content is being posted on social media. Ask these questions to determine the answer:

For whom is this post intended? How does it entertain, inform, educate, or benefit that audience? What specific behavior change or thinking change are we trying to effectuate with this post?

To read more tips on changing your social media campaign, check out Convince & Convert's recent webinar.