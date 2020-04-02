Memphis Dealerships Ravaged by Vehicle Theft

April 2, 2020—According to the Greater Memphis Auto Dealers Association, or GMADA, eight dealerships in the Memphis metro area have been hit in the last 10 days, reported WMC5.

The thieves have been breaking into the dealership to find keys and then finding the corresponding cars, according to the report. In response to the theft, dealerships have hired private security guards and posted additional barriers at entry and exit points.

Watch the thieves caught on camera here.