Free Small Business Webinars Available
April 1, 2020—Entrepreneur magazine is offering free webinars daily for business owners, meant to help small business owners navigate life amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Topics range from running a business, marketing, personal growth, and leadership. Here's a sneak peak at what you can find:
- Wednesday, April 1 at 3 p.m. EDT: Understanding the Paycheck Protection Program and How it Affects Your Business
- Thursday, April 2 at 12 p.m. EDT: How to Access Your Retirement Account Funds Under the New Stimulus Act
- Friday, April 3 at 12 p.m. EDT: Creative Marketing to Promote Your Business NOW in Uncertain Times
- Monday, April 6 at 12 p.m. EDT: Networking in the New Normal
- Tuesday, April 7 at 12 p.m. EDT: Understanding the New Emergency Paid Sick Leave Act and Family Medical Leave Act
There are also on-demand videos available to watch for business owners as well.