How to Handle Employees Who Test Positive for COVID-19

April 1, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Finding the Hidden Business Opportunities Around the Coronavirus Pandemic — Inc.

It's time to look for hidden opportunities. Here are some tips to help spark some ideas for your own business.

How Adopting a Humble Mindset Can Make You a Better Leader — Entrepreneur

Leading with respect: Here's why charisma alone won't make you a better leader.

Your Employee Tested Positive for COVID-19. What Do You Do? — Harvard Business Review

You will face a test you probably couldn’t have imagined a few weeks ago: When one of your employees tells you they have tested positive for COVID-19. If you haven’t dealt with that already, you almost certainly will. Here's how to handle the situation.