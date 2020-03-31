MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_03201Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Victor Gutierrez

How to Build a Family-Oriented Culture

Being a Student of the Industry

The Keys to Eliminating Customers' Concerns

Snap Shop: Louisville Collision Center

Keys for Firing with a Clear Conscience

Exercise Your Potential

Encouraging Students to Enter Collision Repair

Numbers: Benefits that Bear Fruit

Fueling Effective Shop Floor Communication

Planning and Responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Maximizing Time on Small Repairs

News COVID-19

Penske Automotive Issues Hiring Freeze

March 31, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry automotive dealership operations cars COVID-19 virus expense reductions hiring freeze Penske Automotive

March 31, 2020—Penske Automotive announced an operational update regarding the COVID-19 virus as it continues to impact the company's operations.  Automotive dealership operations virtually throughout the U.S. have experienced a decline in unit volume, and service and parts revenues.

The company noted in a press release that it has implemented a company-wide hiring freeze, expense reductions, staffing adjustments, the postponement of an estimated $150 million in capital expenditures, and negotiated rent deferrals for up to 90 days at various locations.

Executive and management compensation has been significantly reduced, including a 100 percent reduction in salary for the CEO and president for the duration of the crisis and the board of directors has waived cash compensation for the next six months.

 

Related Articles

B2B Automotive Hires Director of Operations

Trump Administration Freezes Fuel Efficiency Penalties

You must login or register in order to post a comment.