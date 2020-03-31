Trump Administration Could Roll Back Fuel Economy Rules

March 31, 2020—The Trump administration could roll back Obama administration rules on gas-mileage this week, according to a report by The Detroit News.

The Trump administration could reduce the required annual fleetwide average mpg increases for model years 2021-26 to 1.5 percent. The White House had initially proposed a freeze in gas mileage rates at 2020 levels until 2026,

The Obama-era standards would have required automakers to increase fleetwide fuel economy by about 5 percent annually toward a goal of 54.5 miles per gallon by 2025.

California, which helped craft the Obama-era rules, sued over the rollback and also an effort by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to the revoke its right to set its own more-stringent mpg requirements. The nation's largest state accounts for 12 percent of the U.S. auto market.