News

AASP-MN Announces Board of Directors

March 30, 2020
March 30, 2020—AASP-MN has announced new board members for 2020-2021. 

Jeremy Nordgren with Nordgren Automotive  and Lee Schlosser with Autoworks Collision Center join the board of directors as new members.

Other members of the board include:

  • Matthew Feehan, Fix Auto, Brooklyn Park – President 
  • Carl Thomas, Lancer Service, St. Paul – Immediate Past President
  • Tom Archambault, Boulevard Autoworks, St. Anthony – Secretary/Treasurer
  • Jesse Jacobson, Heppner’s Auto Body, Woodbury, Collision Division Director
  • Tony Newman, Dale Feste Automotive, Mechanical Division Director
  • Loren Feldkamp, Lube-Tech & Partners, St. Paul, Associate Division Director
  • Randy Miller, Collision Specialists, Inc., Austin – Collision Seat

Outgoing board members include:

  • Will Latuff, Latuff Brothers Auto Body, St. Paul
  • Randy Notto, Lenfer Automotive & Transmission, Lino Lakes

