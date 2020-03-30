AASP-MN Announces Board of Directors
March 30, 2020—AASP-MN has announced new board members for 2020-2021.
Jeremy Nordgren with Nordgren Automotive and Lee Schlosser with Autoworks Collision Center join the board of directors as new members.
Other members of the board include:
- Matthew Feehan, Fix Auto, Brooklyn Park – President
- Carl Thomas, Lancer Service, St. Paul – Immediate Past President
- Tom Archambault, Boulevard Autoworks, St. Anthony – Secretary/Treasurer
- Jesse Jacobson, Heppner’s Auto Body, Woodbury, Collision Division Director
- Tony Newman, Dale Feste Automotive, Mechanical Division Director
- Loren Feldkamp, Lube-Tech & Partners, St. Paul, Associate Division Director
- Randy Miller, Collision Specialists, Inc., Austin – Collision Seat
Outgoing board members include:
- Will Latuff, Latuff Brothers Auto Body, St. Paul
- Randy Notto, Lenfer Automotive & Transmission, Lino Lakes