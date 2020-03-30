AASP-MN Announces Board of Directors

March 30, 2020—AASP-MN has announced new board members for 2020-2021.

Jeremy Nordgren with Nordgren Automotive and Lee Schlosser with Autoworks Collision Center join the board of directors as new members.

Other members of the board include:

Matthew Feehan, Fix Auto, Brooklyn Park – President

Carl Thomas, Lancer Service, St. Paul – Immediate Past President

Tom Archambault, Boulevard Autoworks, St. Anthony – Secretary/Treasurer

Jesse Jacobson, Heppner’s Auto Body, Woodbury, Collision Division Director

Tony Newman, Dale Feste Automotive, Mechanical Division Director

Loren Feldkamp, Lube-Tech & Partners, St. Paul, Associate Division Director

Randy Miller, Collision Specialists, Inc., Austin – Collision Seat

Outgoing board members include: