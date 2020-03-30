MENU

Expiring ASE Certifications Extended

March 30, 2020
March 30, 2020—ASE has automatically extended all ASE certifications expiring on June 30, 2020, according to a press release.

The certifications have been extended to December 31, 2020.

More information about ASE certification and testing can be found by visiting www.ase.com. Upon successful completion of an ASE test, ASE certification credentials are valid for five years and have an expiration date of either June 30 or December 31, depending on when the certification was earned.

Expiration dates can be found online at myASE and reminders are sent before credentials expire.

