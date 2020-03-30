Free Tools to Help You Through COVID-19

March 30, 2020—Entrepreneur has compiled a list of 111 free tools that businesses can use to help them get through the COVID-19 virus outbreak.

For instance, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan provided K-12 educators with free access to the videoconferencing platform so students can continue learning.

The list includes links to platforms like Smartsheet, which gives free templates that can be used by other organizations to build their own coronavirus preparedness dashboard, with CDC documentation and other resources, and related sheets and forms. Many of the links provide access to collaborative, online video platforms.