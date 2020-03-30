GM Earns Industry Honor Regarding Loyalty

March 30, 2020—IHS markit recently recognized General Motors as the leader in automotive manufacturer loyalty.

In its annual Automotive Loyalty Rewards program, IHS Markit announced winners in 15 categories. General Motors had a loyalty rate of 68.9 percent.

IHS Markit analysis found that, in 2019, with approximately 17.5 million new vehicle registrations during the calendar year, 54.6 percent of customers returned to market to purchase or lease another new vehicle from the same make they already owned.