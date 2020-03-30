MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_03201Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Victor Gutierrez

How to Build a Family-Oriented Culture

Being a Student of the Industry

The Keys to Eliminating Customers' Concerns

Snap Shop: Louisville Collision Center

Keys for Firing with a Clear Conscience

Exercise Your Potential

Encouraging Students to Enter Collision Repair

Numbers: Benefits that Bear Fruit

Fueling Effective Shop Floor Communication

Planning and Responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Maximizing Time on Small Repairs

News

GM Earns Industry Honor Regarding Loyalty

March 30, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry automotive loyalty cars general motors GM IHS Markit loyalty rewards program

March 30, 2020—IHS markit recently recognized General Motors as the leader in automotive manufacturer loyalty.

In its annual Automotive Loyalty Rewards program, IHS Markit announced winners in 15 categories. General Motors had a loyalty rate of 68.9 percent.

IHS Markit analysis found that, in 2019, with approximately 17.5 million new vehicle registrations during the calendar year, 54.6 percent of customers returned to market to purchase or lease another new vehicle from the same make they already owned.

Related Articles

GM Loyalty Program to Launch Q1 2019

2020 Kia Soul Earns Safety Honor

You must login or register in order to post a comment.