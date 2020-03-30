MENU

What You Need to Know About the Small Business Stimulus Package

March 30, 2020
No Comments
March 30, 2020—President Donald Trump has signed a $2 trillion stimulus package for large and small companies.

Inc., in partnership with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, held a virtual National Small Business Town Hall on Friday, March 27, at noon Eastern time to share what you need to know about the package. 

Watch this video to find out where the bill creates opportunities and in which ways it might create mild headaches for small business owners like those that operate body shops.

 

