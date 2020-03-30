Boyd Group Announces Temporary Layoffs

March 30, 2020—The Boyd Group has issued updates as it continues to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

All locations remain open at this time; however, certain locations may be closed in the future to comply with local mandatory government orders or to address decreased customer demand.

The company has experienced COVID-19 related reductions in demand and now estimates demand to be down in the range of 40 percent to 50 percent from normal levels.

The Boyd Group will implement temporary staffing reductions, which will take place over the next few weeks. To the extent that demand changes, either positively or negatively, staffing levels will be adjusted accordingly.