MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_03201Digital EditionOnline Edition

How I Work: Victor Gutierrez

How to Build a Family-Oriented Culture

Being a Student of the Industry

The Keys to Eliminating Customers' Concerns

Snap Shop: Louisville Collision Center

Keys for Firing with a Clear Conscience

Exercise Your Potential

Encouraging Students to Enter Collision Repair

Numbers: Benefits that Bear Fruit

Fueling Effective Shop Floor Communication

Planning and Responding to the COVID-19 Outbreak

Maximizing Time on Small Repairs

Shop Life

Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

April 21, 2020
Kelly Beaton
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry business cars leadership leadership style

The 2019 FenderBender Industry Survey suggests that it’s becoming increasingly rare for shop owners to work, hands-on, repairing vehicles on a daily basis. Consider: In 2019, just 19 percent of survey respondents said they work hands-on “everyday”; one year earlier, that number was slightly more than 23 percent.  And, 2019 survey statistics certainly suggest that shop owners that said they “never” work hands-on in the shop tend to have higher annual revenues and customer service scores. Here’s a closer examination, above, of the numbers.

Kelly_headshot

Recent Articles by Kelly Beaton

Snap Shop: Basin Collision Repair

Three Tips for Avoiding Shop Bottlenecks

Related Articles

Numbers: Examining Ideal Technician Pay Plans

Research Says Being Nice to Employees Pays Off

You must login or register in order to post a comment.