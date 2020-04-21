Numbers: Does Working Hands-on Pay Off?

The 2019 FenderBender Industry Survey suggests that it’s becoming increasingly rare for shop owners to work, hands-on, repairing vehicles on a daily basis. Consider: In 2019, just 19 percent of survey respondents said they work hands-on “everyday”; one year earlier, that number was slightly more than 23 percent. And, 2019 survey statistics certainly suggest that shop owners that said they “never” work hands-on in the shop tend to have higher annual revenues and customer service scores. Here’s a closer examination, above, of the numbers.