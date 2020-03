March 27, 2020—Ford is recalling 248,912 cars because door latches have been found to be susceptible to cracking and failure in warm regions, reported Consumer Reports.

The door may not close properly after multiple attempts and it may open while the car is moving. The risk involves all four doors.

To fix the problem, dealers will remove and replace the side door latches.

The recall covers cars from the 2014 to 2016 model years.