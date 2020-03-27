N.J. Gov. Calls For Shops to Report PPE

March 27, 2020—New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy announced Thursday a new state website for reporting personal protective equipment (PPE).

He said there is a critical need of PPE for front line workers including health care workers, hospitals and first responders.

Any business, non-hospital health care facility, or institution of higher learning in possession of PPE, ventilators, respirators, or anesthesia machines must submit that information to the State by 5 p.m. on Friday, March 27. The website also gives these entities the ability to donate PPE.