Ford to Restart Production in April

March 26, 2020—After shutting down plants last week, Ford announced it will open key production plants as early as April 6, according to a report by CNBC.

Initially, Ford wanted to open plants on March 30 but withdrew that timeline due to state stay-at-home orders. Ford’s schedule includes reopening a plant in Mexico that produces the Ford Fusion and Lincoln MKZ sedans on April 6, followed by four truck, SUV and van plants on April 14 in Michigan, Kentucky, Missouri and Ohio.

The UAW is reviewing Ford's plans, according to the report.