Advance: Key Information on Data Access Laws

March 26, 2020
A few weeks ago, Bob Redding, Washington, D.C., representative for the Automotive Service Association, sat down with FenderBender and offered insight into how the recent primary elections and current vehicle data access bills in legislation could affect collision repair shop operators. Right now, we're in the phase of Congress trying to put together an autonomous vehicle bill, he says.

The discussion will be at some point soon whether or not vehicle data access should be a part of that or as separate legislation.

 

 


