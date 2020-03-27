MENU

Tips for Maintaining Order Amid Uncertain Times

March 27, 2020
March 27, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

How to Help Your Laid-Off or Furloughed Employees Manage Unemployment — Inc. 

Deciding to terminate an employee for financial reasons is heartbreaking, but there are things you can do to ease some of the hardship. Here's how to help them through it.

Good Communication Can Save Your Brand During Quarantine — Entrepreneur

A single well-meaning message that comes off wrong can derail an already fragile organization. Follow these tips on how to avoid sending the wrong message.

Are You Leading Through the Crisis... or Managing the Response? — Harvard Business Review  

Here are four leadership traps to avoid during the pandemic.

