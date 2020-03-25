BendPak Announces New Distribution Center

March 25, 2020—BendPak is opening a new 100,000-square-foot distribution center near Mobile, Ala., according to a press release. The administrative and shipping complex, which is expected to be fully operational within 60 days, is located in Theodore.

The new warehouse will stock all of BendPak’s products including its Ranger, QuickJack and Autostacker brands. A future training facility will include a classroom and fully appointed service bay to offer customers an option for quality technical training on BendPak’s expanding product lines, according to the release.

“This new distribution center will enhance our ability to get our customers what they need, when they need it,” said Jeff Kritzer, BendPak executive vice president, is quoted in the release as saying. “Today’s consumer expects immediate delivery, and we’re focused on helping that become a reality. The definition of Mobile is agile and transportable. We couldn’t think of a more befitting name to call this beautiful city, our new home.”

BendPak’s headquarters and distribution multiplex in Santa Paula, California, will continue offering shipping and order fulfilment services to approximately 15 western states. BendPak plans to continue its expansion efforts in order to improve geographic shipping advantages.

BendPak’s new distribution center features a 3,600-square-foot administrative office space, 15 dock doors, two oversize ramp doors, wet pipe sprinkler system and LED lighting. A 24-foot clear ceiling height will allow a variety of racked and floor storage options, according to the release.