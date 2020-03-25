MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0320Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secret to Providing Stellar Customer Service

Snap Shop: Quality Auto Body & Glass

4 Keys to Efficient Modern Scanning

Numbers: The Impact of DRPs

Lift Safety 101

How to Handle Neighbors Who Hate Body Shops

Master Your Shop's Culture

How I Work: Bob Winters

Support Your Staff

Examining Effective Goal-Setting

The Keys to Scheduling Work Effectively

The Keys to Quickly Winning Over Customers

News COVID-19

US Automakers to Extend Closures into April

March 25, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS COVID-19 FCA ford general motors shutdowns three big automakers

March 25, 2020—While automakers originally announced they would shut production until at least March 30, the big three automakers plan to extend that shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported Reuters.

Ford said in a statement Tuesday it was “not planning to restart our plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico on Monday, March 30 as originally hoped.” According to the report, General Motors and FCA also do not plan to resume production at the end of March.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an order on Monday barring non-essential businesses from operating until April 13. 

 

Related Articles

Report: EV Batteries to Present Challenges For US Automakers

You must login or register in order to post a comment.