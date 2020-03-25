US Automakers to Extend Closures into April

March 25, 2020—While automakers originally announced they would shut production until at least March 30, the big three automakers plan to extend that shutdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, reported Reuters.

Ford said in a statement Tuesday it was “not planning to restart our plants in the U.S., Canada and Mexico on Monday, March 30 as originally hoped.” According to the report, General Motors and FCA also do not plan to resume production at the end of March.

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued an order on Monday barring non-essential businesses from operating until April 13.