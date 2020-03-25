MENU

News

Major Automakers to Run Parts Distribution with Volunteers

March 25, 2020
March 25, 2020—Ford, General Motors and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) have shut down parts distribution centers, reported The Detroit Free Press.

The centers will operate with paid volunteers.

Ford plans to restart the plant March 30. GM’s 19 centers in the United States will continue to operate using paid volunteers. FCA said any employee volunteering to work will be given gloves and masks.

The centers supply vehicle parts that are important to public safety. Police cars, ambulances, trucks and postal vehicles rely on being able to get parts from the Detroit Three to keep the vehicles running. Likewise, consumers who need repairs or recall work done need parts.

 

 

 

 

