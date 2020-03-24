Ark. Shop Donates to Those Impacted by COVID-19 Crisis

March 24, 2020—Brown’s Collision Center located in Bentonville, Ark., announced it will be donating and delivering a week’s supply of essential food items to 100 families.

The families will be within a 15-mile radius of the body shop. Donations will especially go to families with laid-off workers and, families with children or special needs that have been affected by the coronavirus situation.

