Larson Electronics Still Offering N95 Masks

March 24, 2020—Larson Electronics announced in a press release that it still has N95 masks available for the automotive industry.

Larson Electronics offers the following types of masks: 25PK, 50PK, 100PK and 250PK.

The company's line of N95 masks are available at many quantities, according to the report. These masks have a 95 percent filter efficiency rate and offer protection against the corona virus, bacteria and dust.

For effective results, the disposable masks should be put on with clean hands. Individuals should also avoid touching the front of the mask and getting it wet (according to the World Health Organization).