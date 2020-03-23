MENU

News

Jaguar Land Rover Stalls Factories, Lays Off Workers

March 23, 2020
March 23, 2020—Jaguar Land Rover and Bentley became the last automakers in the United Kingdom to shut down, according to Business Matters.

Jaguar Land Rover has said that it will close its four UK manufacturing facilities for at least four weeks and that they will not re-open until April 20 at the earliest. The automaker is Britain's largest car producer and automotive employer. 

Bentley has ordered a four-week shutdown. Bentley has in effect fallen into line with its parent company, Volkswagen, which has shut down all its plants across continental Europe.

