PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

News

Insurers Anticipate Few Interruptions During Pandemic

March 19, 2020
No Comments
March 19, 2020—A report from investment bank Piper Sandler & Co., shows that most insurers believe business interruption policies will not be triggered by the COVID-19 virus, according to Business Insurance.

Yet, people staying home during the pandemic could have an impact on auto claims. Insurers expect reduced miles driven to reduce the number of auto claims. 

The emerging claims in other areas, including general liability and D&O, related to the pandemic and the financial market volatility are largely viewed as being manageable.

 

