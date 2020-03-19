Mitsubishi Motors to Use CollisionLink
March 19, 2020—Mitsubishi Motors North America will soon start using OEConnection's CollisionLink, according to a press release.
Mitsubishi will become the 26th automotive OEM in North America, and the fifth in the past six months, to implement the CollisionLink solution to enhance their parts marketing program.
The move will allow the dealer to offer price-competitive crash parts.
Beginning in March 2020, all Mitsubishi dealers will have access to the Mitsubishi Ultra Conquest Program available through CollisionLink.