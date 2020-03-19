MENU

Current Issue

PREMIUM CONTENT FOR SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Fb_cover_0320Digital EditionOnline Edition

The Secret to Providing Stellar Customer Service

Snap Shop: Quality Auto Body & Glass

4 Keys to Efficient Modern Scanning

Numbers: The Impact of DRPs

Lift Safety 101

How to Handle Neighbors Who Hate Body Shops

Master Your Shop's Culture

How I Work: Bob Winters

Support Your Staff

Examining Effective Goal-Setting

The Keys to Scheduling Work Effectively

The Keys to Quickly Winning Over Customers

News

Mitsubishi Motors to Use CollisionLink

March 19, 2020
No Comments
Order Reprints
KEYWORDS collision repair CollisionLink crash-parts dealerships Mitsubishi parts

March 19, 2020—Mitsubishi Motors North America will soon start using OEConnection's CollisionLink, according to a press release.

Mitsubishi will become the 26th automotive OEM in North America, and the fifth in the past six months, to implement the CollisionLink solution to enhance their parts marketing program. 

The move will allow the dealer to offer price-competitive crash parts. 

Beginning in March 2020, all Mitsubishi dealers will have access to the Mitsubishi Ultra Conquest Program available through CollisionLink.

Related Articles

CollisionLink Aims to Improve Parts Ordering

Mitsubishi Executive Vice President and COO to Retire

You must login or register in order to post a comment.