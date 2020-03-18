MENU

News

Resources for Handling the COVID-19 Pandemic

March 18, 2020
March 18, 2020—It’s a scary time for small business owners. There’s uncertainty about what’s currently happening and the impacts it will have down the line.

With many hourly workers and people not leaving their homes, many small business owners fear the worst. However, there are steps that can be taken to help put yourself and your business in the best position possible.

In order to best prepare yourself and your employees, FenderBender compiled a few informative articles from outside sources. 

4 Ways to Minimize The Impact of Coronavirus on Your BusinessForbes 

Advice for protecting your business during the coronavirus scare. 

Tips for Keeping Your Staff HealthyDeputy 

A human resource solutions company shares six tips for keeping your employees healthy. 

Guidance for Business and Employers to Plan and Respond to COVID-19—Small Business Association 

Health and government officials are working together to maintain the safety, security and health of the American people. Small businesses are encouraged to do their part to keep their employees, customers, and themselves, healthy. 

5 Resources to Help Your Small Business Survive—-U.S. Chamber of Commerce 

The coronavirus is causing financial difficulties for your businesses across the U.S. Here are give resources that can help you navigate this difficult situation.

