PPG Names Refinish Platinum Distributor of the Year

March 18, 2020—PPG has named Colours Inc. as its 2019 Platinum Distributor of the Year.

Colours maintains a commitment to growth and training. In June 2019, the company opened a $6 million, 50,000-square-foot warehouse that includes 10,000 square feet of administrative office space. PPG regularly uses the site for classes, as do several schools and industry organizations.

Colours takes part in PPG MVP.

Tim Evans, president of Colours Inc, was one of the original members of the Platinum Council.