ADAPT Summit Rescheduled, Moved to December

ST. PAUL, MINN., March 17, 2020—Amid growing concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, the ADAPT: Automotive Technology Summit has been rescheduled and will take place Dec. 6-8 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Nashville Downtown in Nashville, Tenn., 10 Missions Media announced on Monday.

Publisher of Ratchet+Wrench, FenderBender and National Oil and Lube News, 10 Missions Media issued the following statement regarding the event’s date change:

Nothing is more important to us than the health and the safety of all our attendees, speakers, sponsors and team members, and with the growing concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, the only reasonable option was to reschedule our event. We have retained the same venue, and will be able to offer the same high-level content, agenda and programming. We look forward to a great event later this year, but in the meantime, our thoughts and our focus are on the well-being of everyone across this industry.

About the ADAPT: Automotive Technology Summit

The ADAPT: Automotive Technology Summit provides shop owners and operators from all segments of the automotive aftermarket with a unique, unmatched opportunity to learn directly from automakers and the industry’s foremost leaders about the most progressive and pressing technology trends disrupting their industry—and how they can better equip their businesses to grow and thrive in the years ahead.

The three-day event, hosted in downtown Nashville, answers the call of the FenderBender, Ratchet+Wrench, and NOLN readership to have a larger understanding, presence and voice in the future of the automotive industry, and will include presentations and discussions from the automotive industry’s foremost leaders in terms of advanced vehicle technology—OEM representatives, OEM suppliers, leaders of technology companies, and other industry leaders. See the agenda and learn more at adaptsummit.com.