News

SuperConference 2020 Canceled Due to COVID-19 Outbreak

March 17, 2020
March 17, 2020—The SuperConference 2020 auto industry event has been canceled. The SuperConference 2020 was an event to bring shops from the U.S. and Canada together to help them run more successful, profitable businesses. It was originally scheduled to take place March 25-28.

ATI is looking at potential reschedule dates for early summer. Due to large event cancellations in California amid the coronavirus outbreak, the SuperConference 2020 team made the decision to cancel the event.

According to ATI's online statement, "It is way too early to even hint of possible alternative dates, but we are working diligently on this.  We also have no idea where the coronavirus will be three weeks from now let alone three months.  So, cross your fingers with us and pray that the country will recover quickly as most viruses dissipate as summer temperatures rise."

 

