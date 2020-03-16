MENU

Study: Driverless Cars Must be Designed Around Personality of Users

March 16, 2020
March 16, 2020—A study published by researchers from IDC Herzliya claims that vehicles need to be designed around the personality of the user to successfully penetrate the market, as noted in The Jerusalem Post.

The researchers found that openness to experience impacted both information sharing and need for control preferences. Individuals who are open to experience are willing to share information with others, including engineers and the police, and are also more likely to pursue greater control by requesting additional safety information.

The idea is that if people know ahead of time that a car is designed for them, they will have a higher level of trust in the car and feel the car is answering their psychological needs.

 

 

