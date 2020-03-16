Auto Parts Shortages Could Undermine Customer Satisfaction

March 16, 2020—As the coronavirus continues to interrupt global supply chains. the ability to meet customer expectations for prompt service and repairs will be undermined, according to Power's 2020 Customer Service Index Survey and MITechNews.com.

Customers will be initially understanding of coronavirus consequences, but shortages will continue well beyond the current public health crisis. Customers will not understand in August, for example, why there are no parts to repair their vehicles.

Overall satisfaction declined 155 points among luxury vehicle owners when parts are unavailable. There’s a 141-point drop in satisfaction among owners of mass market vehicles when parts are unavailable. Retaining customers as vehicles age and warranties expire is key for dealers. Tasks like returning a vehicle to the customer cleaner than when it was brought in can increase satisfaction scores.

Other key findings of the 2020 study include: