News

Automakers Form Task Force to Limit Spread of COVID-19

March 16, 2020
KEYWORDS auto Auto Industry cars coronavirus FCA general motors high levels of infection Task Force United Auto Workers

March 16, 2020—Automakers, along with the United Auto Workers (UAW), are forming a coronavirus task force, as noted in a report by Reuters.

General Motors, Ford and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles have joined the task force.

If the outbreak causes workers staying home to care for children whose schools are closed, that could lead to reduced production or, in extreme cases, shutdowns.

The task force will work on aspects such as health and safety education, health screening, and food service at the automakers' locations.

