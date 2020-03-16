Upcoming CIC Meeting Canceled

March 16, 2020—In light of President Trump declaring a National State of Emergency, the Collision Industry Conference has announced that all April meetings and events being held in Jacksonville, Fla., are canceled.

The decision was made due to concerns for public safety and logistical issues due to travel restrictions.

Those who pre-registered will be able to convey their registration to the July CIC meeting. The July CIC meeting will take place in Philadelphia from July 22-23.

The cancellation also includes the events hosted by the Society of Collision Repair Specialists (SCRS), such as the Open Board Meeting, Annual Election, Repairer Roundtable and the Awards and Corporate Member Recognition luncheon.

According to an email sent Monday, SCRS will be working to re-book these events in conjunction with the July industry meetings taking place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, prior to the CIC conference. In accordance with the SCRS bylaws, all members will be notified of the new date of the annual election thirty (30) days in advance of the meeting. This election will fill three open board seats, and the candidates will remain as previously announced to our membership.