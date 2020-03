March 13, 2020—The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has recalled Nissan's Versa car for a fire risk from a fuel tank, reported News 4.

The alert covers the 2020 Nissan Versa for a manufacturing issue caused the potential for fuel tank wall thickness to be insufficient, and could potentially cause a small hole near the tank seam.

Should that hole appear, a fuel leak may occur if the owner fills the gas tank more than half full.