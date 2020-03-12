Report: Texas Leads U.S. in Drunk-Driving Fatalities

March 12, 2020—The number of alcohol-impaired driving fatalities has remained relatively consistent over the past decade, according to a report from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

According to NHTSA, 10,511 people were killed in drunk-driving accidents in 2018, representing 29 percent of all driving fatalities.In 2018, 19 percent of the drivers involved in fatal crashes had a BAC of at least 0.08 and these drivers were often repeat offenders.

In Texas, 40 percent of traffic deaths involve an impaired driver; nationally, that number is 29 percent.

To find which U.S. counties have the highest percentage of traffic fatalities involving a drunk driver, researchers at 360 Quote analyzed 2014-2018 data from the NHTSA’s Fatality Analysis Reporting System.