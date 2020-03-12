This Week in Leadership Tactics

MENU

March 12, 2020
March 12, 2020—To better assist shop owners with their leadership styles, FenderBender has compiled of a short list of essential leadership material from some of its favorite sources. Here's a look at a few must-read articles from the past week.

Define Your Company’s Values in 4 Steps — Inc. 

It's never too early—or too late—to define company values. Defining company values is the first step in intentionally designing the culture you want at your company—and ensuring that the core principles endure even at scale. 

How Your Leadership Influence Extends over Three Time ZonesForbes  

It’s always good to consider the here and now. But when making a decision, it’s also important to consider the past and the future. 

How to Improve Your Mood During a Bad Day Business Insider  

A bad mood can impact everyone, and, as a leader, you don’t want it spreading to your staff. Here are 10 ways you can get yourself out of that funk. 


 

