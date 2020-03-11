MENU

New Genesis Model Features Front Crash Prevention

March 11, 2020
March 11, 2020—The 2020 Genesis G90 earned a TOP SAFETY PICK+ award from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety.

The car is equipped with good-rated LED projector headlights. A front crash prevention system, designed to recognize both vehicles and pedestrians, also comes standard.

The G90 earns a superior rating for vehicle-to-vehicle interactions, avoiding collisions in 12 and 25 mph track tests. It earns an advanced rating for pedestrian front crash prevention.

In each of the vehicle-to-pedestrian test scenarios, the G90 avoided collisions in the lower-speed tests and achieved significant speed reductions in the higher-speed tests.

