New York Auto Show Postponed Over Coronavirus
March 11, 2020—The New York Auto Show has been postponed for the first time since WWII, due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, according to a report by CNBC.
The public show, which was set to begin early next month, is now scheduled for Aug. 28 through Sept. 6. The event draws more than 1 million people annually. The show was cancelled during WWII for two years.
Following the cancellations of auto shows, many automakers are shifting to remote debuts online.