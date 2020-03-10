MENU

Cambridge Mobile Telematics Launches Safest Driver Platform

March 10, 2020
March 10, 2020 —Cambridge Mobile Telematics on Tuesday announced the public release of its Safest Driver platform

Safest Driver is a telematics-based app that assesses risky driving behaviors. The app will tell the user when and where they are driving unsafely. It fuses raw data from phone sensors and an optional wireless tag device. Then, it uses machine learning and statistics to infer metrics about mileage, road type, speed, acceleration patterns, and phone distraction. It aggregates the telematics data to provide feedback. 

Uber and Progressive Insurance are sponsoring the first contest using the Safest Driver platform. CMT’s three-month Safest Driver contest for Uber drivers in Austin, Charlotte, and Raleigh-Durham will coincide with the launch of the Safest Driver platform.

 

 

